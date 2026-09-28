Here’s the List of Goods the US, China Agreed on for Tariff Cuts

The US and China released lists of the $30 billion worth of goods they plan to cut tariffs on, though without providing details on how much levies would be slashed.

The lists include 77 Chinese products and 1,619 from the US. China’s Ministry of Commerce separately said that about 90% of the products covered by the reciprocal arrangement would have their tariffs reduced to most-favored-nation rates.

Here are key highlights of the lists, edited for brevity.

US Import List:

China Import List :

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