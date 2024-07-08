Hero MotoCorp share price: 4 key reasons why Axis Securities expects 10% upside for the stock: remains its weekly Pick

Stock Market Today: Hero MotoCorp Share price has risen more than 77% in a year and is trading near 52 week highs.

The demand pick up witnessed by two wheelers since October last year has been encouraging leading to gains in Hero MotoCorp share prices. It was not only festive season sales but continuation of the sales trend thereafter that led to the confidence.

The analysts remain confident of the prospects. Those at Axis Securities have given a target price of ₹6106 for stock trading at at ₹5504 indicating more than 10% upside.

Four key reasons

Launch of new products and execution strategy: The company has a well-defined plan to gain market share in the premium two-wheeler category as per Axis Securities. This includes investing in marketing (through both traditional and digital channels), growing the EV business, adding Premia stores, and updating current stores to Hero 2.0. Axis Securities says that everyone's attention is now focused on volume growth in the upcoming quarters.

2. volume growth opportunity- The industry (domestic + exports) volumes in FY2 were approximately 14-16% below the peaks seen in FY19 (pre Covid) and hence there is still potential for growth in the two- wheeler industry, largely led by the expected revival in the rural economy. For Hero Analysts at Axis Securities conservatively factor in a 7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate)h volume growth over FY23–26E as the execution approach plays out in FY25.

3. Margin trajectory- With Electric Vehicles related expenses having an impact by around 200bps, the company's Ebitda margin in the third quarter was 14%. Due to the introduction of new products in the premium category and the management's emphasis on exports in strategic regions, it is anticipated to improve . Analysts at Axis Securities have factored in a cautious 14.5% Ebitda margin in FY26 due to the expectation that commodity costs would mainly remain stable, operational efficiency in Electric Vehicles, and increased Average Selling price driven by product premiumization.

4. Recommendations: Actual volume growth across key segments will be the key monitor However Axis Securities expects two wheeler industry growth to play in favor of Hero specifically in the entry and 125cc segment.