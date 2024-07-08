Hero MotoCorp share price: 4 key reasons why Axis Securities expects 10% upside for the stock: remains its weekly Pick

  • Stock Market Today: Hero MotoCorp Share price has risen more than 77% in a year and is trading near 52 week highs. Axis Securities expects more than 10% upside for the Stock that remains their weekly pick. Check for 4 Key reasons

Livemint, Edited By Ujjval Jauhari
First Published8 Jul 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp share price: 4 key reasons why Axis Securities expects 10% upside
Hero MotoCorp share price: 4 key reasons why Axis Securities expects 10% upside

Stock Market Today: Hero MotoCorp Share price has risen more than 77% in a year and is trading near 52 week highs.

The demand pick up witnessed by two wheelers since October last year has been encouraging leading to gains in Hero MotoCorp share prices. It was not only festive season sales but continuation of the sales trend thereafter that led to the confidence.

The analysts remain confident of the prospects. Those at Axis Securities have given a target price of 6106 for stock trading at at 5504 indicating more than 10% upside.

Also Read- Multibagger Stock: TARC rallied 545% in 3 years, over 250% in last 12 months; should you buy?

Four key reasons

  1. Launch of new products and execution strategy: The company has a well-defined plan to gain market share in the premium two-wheeler category as per Axis Securities. This includes investing in marketing (through both traditional and digital channels), growing the EV business, adding Premia stores, and updating current stores to Hero 2.0.

Axis Securities says that everyone's attention is now focused on volume growth in the upcoming quarters.

2. volume growth opportunity- The industry (domestic + exports) volumes in FY2 were approximately 14-16% below the peaks seen in FY19 (pre Covid) and hence there is still potential for growth in the two- wheeler industry, largely led by the expected revival in the rural economy. For Hero Analysts at Axis Securities conservatively factor in a 7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate)h volume growth over FY23–26E as the execution approach plays out in FY25.

Also Read- Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ITC are among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

3. Margin trajectory- With Electric Vehicles related expenses having an impact by around 200bps, the company's Ebitda margin in the third quarter was 14%. Due to the introduction of new products in the premium category and the management's emphasis on exports in strategic regions, it is anticipated to improve . Analysts at Axis Securities have factored in a cautious 14.5% Ebitda margin in FY26 due to the expectation that commodity costs would mainly remain stable, operational efficiency in Electric Vehicles, and increased Average Selling price driven by product premiumization.

 

4. Recommendations: Actual volume growth across key segments will be the key monitor However Axis Securities expects two wheeler industry growth to play in favor of Hero specifically in the entry and 125cc segment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 03:21 PM IST
HomeMarketsHero MotoCorp share price: 4 key reasons why Axis Securities expects 10% upside for the stock: remains its weekly Pick

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:45 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:43 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:44 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:41 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,342.45
03:41 PM | 8 JUL 2024
74.8 (5.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue