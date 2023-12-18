Hero MotoCorp share price gained more than 1% during the intraday trades to scale fresh 52-week highs on Monday. The stock has given stellar returns of 28% since start of November as the festival season sales boosted investor confidence. Not only the channel inventory got reduced, the pickup in entry levels motorcycle sales and some uptick seen in rural demand has lifted investor confidence.

Hero MotoCorp registered a double-digit growth of 26% on two-wheeler sales during November'2023 over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal .

The Two-Wheeler industry volumes grew 10% y-o-y by FY24 year to date. Although they were still down 13% from the peak of 2019, the festive sales this year were strong, up 22% y-o-y, and almost similar to the 2019 levels, better than the mediocre growth of passenger vehicles suggested HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited data.

As the festival demand pace encourages, the trend continues to remain strong suggest analysts views.

Normally, growth tends to slow down after the festivals, but this year it has continued well beyond that period. This is partly due to the strong demand in the marriage season, especially in the central and northern regions. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe, that the trend should benefit Hero MotoCorp the most, as it has a strong presence in states like UP (54% market share), Rajasthan (58%), MP (42%) and Bihar (45%). These states collectively contribute 35% of the domestic two-wheeler demand. The ongoing growth momentum should ensure an expansion in Hero MotoCorp core 100CC/110CC portfolio, which contributes 80% of its overall volumes, they said.

Moving forward to the two-wheeler sales are estimated to grow at a 7-8% CAGR during FY24-FY26 from a low base as per analysts at HSBC who also expect a recovery in the entry level segment (FY2013-23, 10-year CAGR growth was 1.4%, while FY2017-22, 5-year CAGR was -5%). Two wheeler industry volume growth during the festive season was driven by discounts on high selling models especially on entry level models, better cash flow in rural markets and pent-up demand.

Recovery in its core product portfolio, coupled with its well-planned strategy to expand in both premium and electric vehicles (EVs) make Hero MotoCorp better placed in the two wheeler OEM (original Equipment manufacturer) space. To account for this, MOFSL analysts have increased the target multiple for Hero MotoCorp.

MOFSL now value it at 18x December’2025 estimated EPS (versus 16 times September’2025 estimated EPS earlier). Additionally, they assign ₹231 and ₹74 to Hero FinCorp and Ather after applying a 20% holding company discount). They, therefore, arrive at a target of ₹4,480 for Hero MotoCorp which indicates upside of almost 15% from current market price.

