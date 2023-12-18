Hero MotoCorp share price with gains of more than 1% scales 52 week highs. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
Stock Market Today- Hero MotoCorp Share price scaled 52 week highs on Monday. The good festival season sales, recovery in rural demand and pickup in entry level two wheeler sales while has boosted investor confidence the sustained sales momentum post end of festival season improves earnings outlook.
Hero MotoCorp share price gained more than 1% during the intraday trades to scale fresh 52-week highs on Monday. The stock has given stellar returns of 28% since start of November as the festival season sales boosted investor confidence. Not only the channel inventory got reduced, the pickup in entry levels motorcycle sales and some uptick seen in rural demand has lifted investor confidence.
