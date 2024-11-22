Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 1.04%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 1.04%

Livemint

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 4794.75 and closed at 4770.20. The highest price reached during the day was 4794.75, which was also the opening price, while the lowest price recorded was 4742.95. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

Hero Motor CoShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:09 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price 4770.2, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78078.6, up by 1.2%. The stock has hit a high of 4794.75 and a low of 4742.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54669.94
104739.42
204863.32
505361.74
1005391.92
3005096.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4813.53, 4856.17, & 4892.33, whereas it has key support levels at 4734.73, 4698.57, & 4655.93.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -90.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.08 & P/B is at 5.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.38% with a target price of 5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.

Hero Motor Co share price up 0.03% today to trade at 4770.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Ok Play India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.04% & 1.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.