Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 1.04%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:09 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price ₹4770.2, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78078.6, up by 1.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4794.75 and a low of ₹4742.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4669.94 10 4739.42 20 4863.32 50 5361.74 100 5391.92 300 5096.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4813.53, ₹4856.17, & ₹4892.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4734.73, ₹4698.57, & ₹4655.93.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -90.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.08 & P/B is at 5.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.38% with a target price of ₹5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.