Next Story
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are up by 1.49%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Livemint

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4826 and closed at 4862.55. The stock reached a high of 4871.8 and a low of 4813.8 during the day, indicating a positive movement overall.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:13 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price 4862.55, 1.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80423.66, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 4871.8 and a low of 4813.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54734.08
104724.32
204824.85
505323.28
1005377.88
3005096.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4816.03, 4845.42, & 4882.43, whereas it has key support levels at 4749.63, 4712.62, & 4683.23.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -80.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.21 & P/B is at 5.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.26% with a target price of 5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.

Hero Motor Co share price has gained 1.49% today to trade at 4862.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.69% & 1.65% each respectively.

