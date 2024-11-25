Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are up by 1.49%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹ 4826 and closed at ₹ 4862.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4871.8 and a low of ₹ 4813.8 during the day, indicating a positive movement overall.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:13 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price ₹4862.55, 1.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80423.66, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4871.8 and a low of ₹4813.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4734.08 10 4724.32 20 4824.85 50 5323.28 100 5377.88 300 5096.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4816.03, ₹4845.42, & ₹4882.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4749.63, ₹4712.62, & ₹4683.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -80.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.21 & P/B is at 5.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.26% with a target price of ₹5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.