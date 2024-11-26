Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are down by -0.02%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4863.25 and closed slightly lower at 4860. The stock reached a high of 4881.65 during the day and a low of 4801. This indicates a day of volatility with the price fluctuating within a range of 80.65.

26 Nov 2024
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:26 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price 4860, -0.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80034.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 4881.65 and a low of 4801 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54734.08
104724.32
204824.85
505323.28
1005377.88
3005096.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4912.17, 4957.23, & 5005.82, whereas it has key support levels at 4818.52, 4769.93, & 4724.87.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -87.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.52 & P/B is at 5.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.32% with a target price of 5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.

Hero Motor Co share price down -0.02% today to trade at 4860 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, Ok Play India are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co, Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.01% & -0.09% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
