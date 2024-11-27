Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4849.35 and closed at 4860.20. The stock reached a high of 4866.50 and a low of 4811 during the day. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price, closing higher than the opening price.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:09 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price 4860.2, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80057.56, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 4866.5 and a low of 4811 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54734.08
104724.32
204824.85
505323.28
1005377.88
3005098.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4877.95, 4919.7, & 4958.15, whereas it has key support levels at 4797.75, 4759.3, & 4717.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -87.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.42 & P/B is at 5.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.32% with a target price of 5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.

Hero Motor Co share price up 0.44% today to trade at 4860.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, Tube Investments Of India, Ok Play India are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.08% & 0.07% each respectively.

