Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are down by -0.7%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:11 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price ₹4840, -0.7% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79622.61, down by -0.76%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4907.8 and a low of ₹4837.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4785.40 10 4728.94 20 4812.14 50 5307.14 100 5371.62 300 5100.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4906.4, ₹4941.3, & ₹4989.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4823.6, ₹4775.7, & ₹4740.8.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -75.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.58 & P/B is at 5.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.77% with a target price of ₹5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.