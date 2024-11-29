Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are down by -0.64%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4834.75 and closed at 4752. The stock reached a high of 4834.75 and a low of 4749 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Hero Motor CoShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
Hero Motor CoShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price 4752, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79814.69, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of 4834.75 and a low of 4749 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54807.03
104736.55
204805.41
505290.76
1005364.20
3005101.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4873.52, 4960.18, & 5010.42, whereas it has key support levels at 4736.62, 4686.38, & 4599.72.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -90.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.16 & P/B is at 5.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.81% with a target price of 5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.

Hero Motor Co share price down -0.64% today to trade at 4752 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Tube Investments Of India, Ok Play India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.87% & 0.98% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are down by -0.64%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.05
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
4.9 (3.98%)

Adani Power share price

556.95
11:06 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-3.25 (-0.58%)

Tata Steel share price

144.75
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
1.3 (0.91%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
0.2 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,055.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
86.55 (8.94%)

Praj Industries share price

843.05
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
47.15 (5.92%)

Laurus Labs share price

569.50
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
18.05 (3.27%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

5,040.60
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
144.15 (2.94%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

906.70
11:04 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-80.25 (-8.13%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

357.80
11:04 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-15.8 (-4.23%)

Intellect Design Arena share price

695.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-22.65 (-3.16%)

National Aluminium Company share price

241.35
11:04 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-7.75 (-3.11%)
More from Top Losers

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,055.00
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
86.55 (8.94%)

Piramal Pharma share price

264.30
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
18.7 (7.61%)

Praj Industries share price

843.05
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
47.15 (5.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

265.85
11:05 AM | 29 NOV 2024
14.3 (5.68%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.