Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Hero Motor Co share price are down by -0.64%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹ 4834.75 and closed at ₹ 4752. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4834.75 and a low of ₹ 4749 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, Hero Motor Co shares are trading at price ₹4752, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79814.69, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4834.75 and a low of ₹4749 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4807.03 10 4736.55 20 4805.41 50 5290.76 100 5364.20 300 5101.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4873.52, ₹4960.18, & ₹5010.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4736.62, ₹4686.38, & ₹4599.72.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hero Motor Co was -90.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.80% & ROA of 14.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.16 & P/B is at 5.03.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.81% with a target price of ₹5313.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.57% MF holding, & 29.58% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 13.75% in june to 14.57% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.86% in june to 29.58% in the september quarter.