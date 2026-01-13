He’s their daddy. Meme-stock traders rush to Powell’s defense.
Summary
Individual investors took to social media to cheer on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who accused the White House of using a criminal probe to pressure the central bank.
When Jerome Powell went public with his defense of the Federal Reserve’s independence, the central bank’s chair found an unlikely army standing behind him: the meme-stock crowd.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story