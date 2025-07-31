HFTs drove index options activity. Then came the Jane Street jolt
HFTs were among just 10,000 investors, or 0.2% of 32.7 lakh total base, that contributed 70% of the total options' premium turnover of ₹10.3 trillion last month, with each trading above ₹10 crore.
High-frequency traders or HFTs, among the top liquidity providers for index options, have curbed their activity and are in a “wait and watch" mode after the market regulator cracked down on US hedge fund Jane Street and rolled new position limits for derivatives, according to the National Stock Exchange’s top executive.