Higher-for-longer interest rates threaten fintech

Companies are looking for ways to cope. Buy-now-pay-later companies such as Affirm are being pickier about which customers to extend credit to. They are also trying to unload some of their risk. For example, Affirm is asking some shoppers to put up bigger down payments or shortening the length of shoppers’ payment plans. Affirm is also asking merchants to shoulder more of the cost if they want to offer a shopper a 0% interest plan.