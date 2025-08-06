Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 32x so far amid strong GMP trend — Should you apply?

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: The initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure Ltd was fully subscribed within a few hours of its bidding opening on Tuesday, finishing the day with a subscription level of 27.04 times.
Investors submitted bids for 43.38 crore shares compared to the 1.60 crore shares that were available, resulting in a subscription rate of 27.04 times, as per data from the NSE.
The non-institutional investors’ segment was subscribed 33.45 times, while the Retail Individual Investors’ portion saw a subscription of 28.69 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ share experienced a subscription of 4.92 times.
Highway Infrastructure Ltd secured ₹23.40 crore from anchor investors on Monday, including HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd.
The ₹130-crore Highway Infrastructure IPO is set to close on Thursday, with the Highway Infrastructure IPO price band established at ₹65-70 per share.
Highway Infrastructure IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 1.39 crore shares totaling ₹97.52 crore and an offer for sale of 46.4 lakh shares worth ₹32.48 crore.
Founded in 1995, Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) specializes in tollway collection, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, as well as real estate development.
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: The issue was booked 32x so far on the second day of the bidding process. Here's how different quotas were booked:
QIB: 5.04x
NII: 40.54x
Retail: 33.85x
The bidding for Highway Infrastructure IPO opened for the second day. The issue witnessed solid demand on first day, managing to sail through within 15 mins.
Investors can apply for the IPO today, with the issue set to close tomorrow.
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: The issue is priced in the range of ₹65-70 per share. Investors can apply for the Highway Infrastructure IPO for 211 shares in one lot and multiples thereof.
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Highway Infrastructure IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of ₹97.5 crore and an offer for sale of ₹32.5 crore. The company is looking to raise a total of ₹130 crore.
At the end of the first day of the bidding process, the Highway Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 27.04 times. The issue witnessed bids for 43,38,14,101 shares as against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer. The retail portion was subscribed 28.69 times, the NII portion 33.45 times and the QIB portion 4.92 times.
Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +38. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highway Infrastructure share price was indicated at ₹108 apiece, which is 54.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.
According to the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹40, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.