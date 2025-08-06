Subscribe

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 32x so far amid strong GMP trend — Should you apply?

  • Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Highway Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on August 5, 2025, with a price band of 65-70 per share. The company, focused on toll collection and EPC projects, aims to raise 97.5 crore, allocating 65 crore for working capital.

Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated6 Aug 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Advertisement
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Highway Infrastructure, the tollway operator, is set to launch for the public on August 5 and will conclude on August 7.
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Highway Infrastructure, the tollway operator, is set to launch for the public on August 5 and will conclude on August 7.(Company Website)

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: The initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure Ltd was fully subscribed within a few hours of its bidding opening on Tuesday, finishing the day with a subscription level of 27.04 times.

Investors submitted bids for 43.38 crore shares compared to the 1.60 crore shares that were available, resulting in a subscription rate of 27.04 times, as per data from the NSE.

The non-institutional investors’ segment was subscribed 33.45 times, while the Retail Individual Investors’ portion saw a subscription of 28.69 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ share experienced a subscription of 4.92 times.

Highway Infrastructure Ltd secured 23.40 crore from anchor investors on Monday, including HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd.

The 130-crore Highway Infrastructure IPO is set to close on Thursday, with the Highway Infrastructure IPO price band established at 65-70 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 1.39 crore shares totaling 97.52 crore and an offer for sale of 46.4 lakh shares worth 32.48 crore.

Founded in 1995, Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) specializes in tollway collection, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, as well as real estate development.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
06 Aug 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Issue booked over 32x so far

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: The issue was booked 32x so far on the second day of the bidding process. Here's how different quotas were booked:

QIB: 5.04x

NII: 40.54x

Retail: 33.85x

Advertisement
06 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Issue opens for 2nd day

The bidding for Highway Infrastructure IPO opened for the second day. The issue witnessed solid demand on first day, managing to sail through within 15 mins. 

Investors can apply for the IPO today, with the issue set to close tomorrow.

06 Aug 2025, 09:38 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Issue price band and lots

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: The issue is priced in the range of 65-70 per share. Investors can apply for the Highway Infrastructure IPO for 211 shares in one lot and multiples thereof. 

Advertisement
06 Aug 2025, 09:29 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: IPO size and structure

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Highway Infrastructure IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of 97.5 crore and an offer for sale of 32.5 crore. The company is looking to raise a total of 130 crore.

06 Aug 2025, 09:26 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Issue booked 27 times at the end of first day

At the end of the first day of the bidding process, the Highway Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 27.04 times. The issue witnessed bids for 43,38,14,101 shares as against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer. The retail portion was subscribed 28.69 times, the NII portion 33.45 times and the QIB portion 4.92 times.

Advertisement
06 Aug 2025, 09:24 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live: Here's what GMP hints on second bidding day

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +38. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of 38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highway Infrastructure share price was indicated at 108 apiece, which is 54.29% higher than the IPO price of 70.

According to the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP is 40, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsHighway Infrastructure IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 32x so far amid strong GMP trend — Should you apply?
Read Next Story