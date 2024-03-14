Hello User
HiLabs raises $39 mn in Series B to clean up health data

HiLabs raises $39 mn in Series B to clean up health data

Samiksha Goel

  • The round was co-led by global investment firms Eight Roads Ventures and Denali Growth Partners, with participation from F-Prime Capital and others

Eight Roads launched its first dedicated $250 million healthcare and life sciences fund for India in 2022

BENGALURU :Health data analysis company on Thursday said it has raised $39 million in Series B round.

The round was co-led by global investment firms Eight Roads Ventures and Denali Growth Partners, with participation from F-Prime Capital and others.

“The capital raise follows rapid customer adoption of its healthcare data ingestion, cleansing, and enrichment platform, MCheck™, and will support continued enhancement of the technology as well as recruitment of top-tier talent and expansion of its product teams," the company said in a statement.

HiLabs provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to manage health data. HiLabs’ healthcare-focused artificial Intelligence (Al) platform MCheck™ automatically detects data errors to provide operational efficiencies in healthcare businesses.

“India stands poised at the forefront of technological innovation, offering an ideal environment for companies seeking to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of tech," said Amit Garg, co-founder and CEO, HiLabs.

“Payers are increasingly looking for innovative technology solutions to make complex and disparate healthcare data actionable. The HiLabs team really impressed us with their vision, best-in-class product suite and strong customer traction, which is testament to their product-market fit," says Prem Pavoor, senior partner, head of India and healthcare investments at Eight Roads Ventures.

Carl Byers, partner at F-Prime Capital and previously CFO of athenahealth for more than a decade, said: "HiLabs' AI-driven approach to data management not only fills a critical gap in the market but it also enables transformational change among payers and providers to leverage real-time data to improve user experiences, cost, and value."

Eight Roads launched its first dedicated $250-million healthcare and life sciences fund for India in 2022. Its India investments in healthcare companies, both active and exited, include Ashish Life Science, Bicara Therapeutics, Caplin Steriles, Carestack, Cipla Health, Core Diagnostics, Denali Therapeutics, Doceree, HiLabs, OZiva, PharmEasy, Richcore Lifesciences, Specsmakers, Spry, Toothsi, Trivitron Healthcare, and Ujala Cygnus.

