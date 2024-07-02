Hilton Metal Forging, Visaman Global Sales & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Hilton Metal Forging, Visaman Global Sales, Repro India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 1.8(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 53.48(0.07%) points at 02 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -271.4(-0.52%) points at 02 Jul 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Samvardhana Motherson International, Ambuja Cements, Grasim Industries, Ultratech Cement, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.

