Hindalco Industries board approves proposal to sell land for ₹595 crore

Hindalco Industries board approves proposal to sell land for ₹595 crore1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Hindalco Industries will sell a land parcel in Maharashtra for ₹595 crore to reduce debt and focus on core businesses. The sale is subject to shareholder approval.
The board of directors of Hindalco Industries Limited has approved a proposal to sell a land parcel at Kalwa, Maharashtra, for ₹595 crore. The land parcel is located in the Kalwa MIDC area and has a total area of 12.95 acres.
