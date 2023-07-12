Hindalco Industries board approves proposal to sell land for 595 crore

The Silvassa extrusion factory is expected to reach maximum capacity (30kt) by mid-FY25. The copper smelter is closed for maintenance and will reopen in mid-June 2023, which will have a negative impact on Q1FY24 copper margins. Due to severe macroeconomic conditions, the company's earnings performance was sluggish despite decreased volumes. The company has invested Rs. 609 crore in Silvassa to construct new extrusion units with a capacity of 34 KTPA.

