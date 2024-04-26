Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -35.4(-0.16%) points and Sensex was down by -100.13(-0.13%) points at 26 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -86.2(-0.18%) at 26 Apr 2024 10:44:55 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Indusind Bank, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

