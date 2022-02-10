Hindalco Industries Ltd’s shares hit a 52-week high on NSE on Thursday. After a decent performance by Novelis Inc., Hindalco’s US unit, the company’s better-than-expected domestic performance has boosted investor confidence.

Rising global prices have ensured that the domestic aluminium business remains on a firm wicket. The segment’s reported operating profits improved 4% sequentially despite cost challenges owing to rising coal prices, higher carbon and caustic costs. Hindalco’s management said costs escalated by 7.5% sequentially. In Q4, even as costs are expected to further rise by 9% sequentially, strong global aluminium prices and favourable demand-supply dynamics should help. In CY21, global aluminium output growth of 4% was outpaced by consumption growth of 9%. Closure of many smelters in Europe and China due to high energy costs is adding to the deficit, fuelling aluminium prices. Note that global aluminium prices are hovering around $3,000/tonne currently, versus an average of $2,762 a tonne in Q3.

View Full Image On firm footing

Besides, the renewing of 5.35 mtpa of coal linkages with Coal India Ltd, ongoing downstream expansions and improving products mix also bode well. The full-capacity ramp-up of 500,000-tonne expansion projects in Utkal Alumina meant Hindalco could sell 100,000 tonnes alumina during Q3. The management expects this to rise to 150,000 tonnes in Q4.

Aluminium segment demand has scaled to pre-covid levels, according to the management, although the copper segment lags. But, the copper segment may benefit from rising value-added products sales and 9% rise in contracted Tc/Rc margins (treatment and refining charge) in 2022.

Meanwhile, Novelis reported an Ebitda per tonne of $544 during Q3FY22, up from $537 in Q3FY21 despite challenges on volumes due to the Omicron spread and weak auto segment demand due to chip shortages, among factors. Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said that they believe Ebitda/tonne in excess of $540 can be sustained.

With regular improvement in cash flows, Hindalco’s consolidated net debt to Ebitda dropped to 1.62 times as of 31 December, from 2.59 times on 31 March 2021. Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco, said, “After achieving significant deleveraging, we are now focused more on growth." To be sure, Hindalco’s shares have almost doubled from 52-week lows seen in February 2021, suggesting investors are adequately factoring in the optimism, for now.

