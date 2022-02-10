Hindalco’s Q3 buoyed by high metal prices

Rising global prices have ensured that the domestic aluminium business remains on a firm wicket. The segment’s reported operating profits improved 4% sequentially despite cost challenges owing to rising coal prices, higher carbon and caustic costs. Hindalco’s management said costs escalated by 7.5% sequentially. In Q4, even as costs are expected to further rise by 9% sequentially, strong global aluminium prices and favourable demand-supply dynamics should help. In CY21, global aluminium output growth of 4% was outpaced by consumption growth of 9%. Closure of many smelters in Europe and China due to high energy costs is adding to the deficit, fuelling aluminium prices. Note that global aluminium prices are hovering around $3,000/tonne currently, versus an average of $2,762 a tonne in Q3.