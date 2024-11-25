Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 4.66%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹ 4275.05 and closed at ₹ 4302.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4319 and a low of ₹ 4240.55 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:08 today, Hindustan Aeronautics shares are trading at price ₹4302.1, 4.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80450.97, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4319 and a low of ₹4240.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4063.17 10 4190.00 20 4215.84 50 4356.62 100 4660.90 300 4240.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4160.6, ₹4213.35, & ₹4299.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4021.6, ₹3935.35, & ₹3882.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hindustan Aeronautics was 4.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.92% & ROA of 10.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.28 & P/B is at 8.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.34% with a target price of ₹4919.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.10% MF holding, & 11.85% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.84% in june to 5.10% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 11.68% in june to 11.85% in the september quarter.