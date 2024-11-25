Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 4.66%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 4.66%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4275.05 and closed at 4302.10. The stock reached a high of 4319 and a low of 4240.55 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Hindustan AeronauticsShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:08 today, Hindustan Aeronautics shares are trading at price 4302.1, 4.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80450.97, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 4319 and a low of 4240.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54063.17
104190.00
204215.84
504356.62
1004660.90
3004240.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4160.6, 4213.35, & 4299.6, whereas it has key support levels at 4021.6, 3935.35, & 3882.6.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hindustan Aeronautics was 4.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.92% & ROA of 10.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.28 & P/B is at 8.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.34% with a target price of 4919.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.10% MF holding, & 11.85% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.84% in june to 5.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.68% in june to 11.85% in the september quarter.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price has gained 4.66% today to trade at 4302.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.69% & 1.69% each respectively.

