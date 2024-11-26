Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 2.51%, Nifty up by 0%

Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 4308.8 and closed at 4397.95. The stock reached a high of 4407.25 and a low of 4305 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:09 today, Hindustan Aeronautics shares are trading at price 4397.95, 2.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80054.88, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 4407.25 and a low of 4305 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54063.17
104190.00
204215.84
504356.62
1004660.90
3004240.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4330.62, 4368.78, & 4418.47, whereas it has key support levels at 4242.77, 4193.08, & 4154.92.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hindustan Aeronautics was 42.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.92% & ROA of 10.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.68 & P/B is at 9.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.85% with a target price of 4919.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.10% MF holding, & 11.85% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.84% in june to 5.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.68% in june to 11.85% in the september quarter.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price has gained 2.51% today to trade at 4397.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0% & -0.07% each respectively.

