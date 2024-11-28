Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics had an opening price of 4514.85 and closed at 4481.40. The stock reached a high of 4529 and a low of 4451 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to its closing price.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Hindustan AeronauticsShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
Hindustan AeronauticsShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Hindustan Aeronautics shares are trading at price 4481.4, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79570.23, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 4529 and a low of 4451 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54103.78
104175.64
204220.42
504348.75
1004650.98
3004252.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4520.33, 4561.67, & 4644.33, whereas it has key support levels at 4396.33, 4313.67, & 4272.33.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hindustan Aeronautics was -12.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.92% & ROA of 10.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.13 & P/B is at 9.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.76% with a target price of 4919.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.10% MF holding, & 11.85% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.84% in june to 5.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.68% in june to 11.85% in the september quarter.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price up 0.07% today to trade at 4481.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Electronics are falling today, but its peers BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.77% & -0.83% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

566.75
12:21 PM | 28 NOV 2024
42.95 (8.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

139.00
12:21 PM | 28 NOV 2024
0.05 (0.04%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,190.50
12:21 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-9.25 (-0.77%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,487.75
12:20 PM | 28 NOV 2024
89.4 (3.73%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eid Parry India share price

873.55
12:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
25.2 (2.97%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,913.05
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
56.65 (1.17%)

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,100.00
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
17.8 (0.85%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,467.90
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
4.75 (0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Triveni Turbines share price

796.60
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-38.7 (-4.63%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,174.50
12:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-298.3 (-4.61%)

L&T Technology Services share price

5,252.40
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-178.55 (-3.29%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

79.85
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-2.62 (-3.18%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
12:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

Adani Power share price

568.20
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
44.4 (8.48%)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

36.23
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
2.67 (7.96%)

ITI share price

294.55
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
18.8 (6.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.