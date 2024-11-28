Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Hindustan Aeronautics share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Hindustan Aeronautics had an opening price of ₹ 4514.85 and closed at ₹ 4481.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4529 and a low of ₹ 4451 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to its closing price.

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:13 today, Hindustan Aeronautics shares are trading at price ₹4481.4, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79570.23, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4529 and a low of ₹4451 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4103.78 10 4175.64 20 4220.42 50 4348.75 100 4650.98 300 4252.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4520.33, ₹4561.67, & ₹4644.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4396.33, ₹4313.67, & ₹4272.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hindustan Aeronautics was -12.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.92% & ROA of 10.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.13 & P/B is at 9.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.76% with a target price of ₹4919.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.10% MF holding, & 11.85% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.84% in june to 5.10% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.68% in june to 11.85% in the september quarter.