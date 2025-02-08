State-owned Hindustan Copper on Saturday, February 8 reported a net profit of ₹62.9 crore for the quarter that ended on December, a fall of 0.15% per cent from ₹63 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
The total income of Hindustan Copper dipped nearly 16% to ₹343.57 crore against ₹409.24 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
