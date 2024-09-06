Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Colgate Palmolive India, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -226.6(-0.9%) points and Sensex was down by -773.38(-0.94%) points at 06 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -507.35(-0.99%) at 06 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Prizor Viztech, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Yasons Chemex Care, Bulkcorp International hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

