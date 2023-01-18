Hindustan Zinc to consider interim dividend tomorrow. Check record date

“In continuation to our letter dated January 12, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that Board will also consider third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23 in its meeting to be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Record date for eligibility of third interim dividend, if any, so declared will be Monday, January 30, 2023," the company had informed in an exchange filing earlier this week.