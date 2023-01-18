Hindustan Zinc to consider interim dividend tomorrow. Check record date

Hindustan Zinc to consider interim dividend tomorrow. Check record date2 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's board will meet on Thursday, January 19, 2023 to consider the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any. The company had informed that the record date for eligibility of third interim dividend, if any, so declared will be Monday, January 30, 2023.
“In continuation to our letter dated January 12, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that Board will also consider third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23 in its meeting to be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Record date for eligibility of third interim dividend, if any, so declared will be Monday, January 30, 2023," the company had informed in an exchange filing earlier this week.
In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹36.50 per share. At the current share price, this results in a dividend yield of 10.09%, as per data by Trendlyne.
Hindustan Zinc earlier this month said its mined metal output registered a marginal rise of one per cent to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company's mined metal production was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
In a statement, the company said that the mined metal production stood at 254kt in the third quarter of the current fiscal "driven by higher ore production and marginally down QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) due to overall mined metal grades." Its refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes declined 2% during the period under review. Hindustan Zinc's integrated zinc production during the third quarter dropped by two per cent to 2,10,000 tonnes.
Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its headquarters at Udaipur in Rajasthan where it has its zinc lead mines and smelting complexes. The stock has gained over 12% in a year's period.
