Enough triggers for earnings growth even without India-US trade deal, says Hiren Ved of Alchemy Capital
Srushti Vaidya 7 min read 03 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Reduced income tax and GST, front-loaded policy rate cuts, liquidity and earlier credit norms should kickstart growth in the second half of FY26, leading to an earnings revival, says Hiren Ved, CIO of Alchemy Capital.
A trade deal with the US is important for India, but even without it, there are enough triggers to drive earnings growth and take the markets out of the consolidation phase, according to Hiren Ved of Alchemy Capital Management.
