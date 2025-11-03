Any new themes you are bullish on?

AI and data centres. There’s a common perception that India has missed the AI revolution, which is partly true since we aren’t building large language models (LLMs) like Microsoft, OpenAI, or Google. However, India’s participation will be significant in other ways. Global tech majors are expanding data centre capacity here, recognising that India hosts the world’s largest user base for platforms like Meta, YouTube, and WhatsApp—creating a vast, rich dataset of Indian consumers. This is driving demand for domestic data infrastructure, where companies involved in building data centres—providing servers, cooling, cables, and design—may benefit. Moreover, India already has one of the highest numbers of AI startups, and while we may not lead in foundational GenAI models, we are well-positioned to develop industry-specific AI applications for sectors like finance, logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing. India has been a part of every major tech wave, and it continues to do so this time as well. Selectively, we continue to be bullish and have participated in digitally enabled platform companies that are disrupting traditional players across sectors. We are also bullish on consumer discretionary companies that are the beneficiaries of rising incomes and premiumization.