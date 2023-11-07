Honasa Consumer IPO listing: Mamaearth share price debuts at a mere 2% premium at ₹330 on NSE
Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price listed at ₹330 per share on NSE, 1.85% higher than the issue price of ₹324.
Mamaearth IPO listing: Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Tuesday. On NSE, Mamaearth share price was listed at ₹330 per share, 1.85% higher than the issue price of ₹324, and on the BSE, Mamaearth share price today was listed at par with the issue price at ₹324.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started