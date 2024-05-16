Honeywell Automation share price jumps 15% from intraday lows: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock post Q4 results?
Stock Market Today: Honeywell Automation share price that declined more than 5% in the morning trades post Q4 results, however reversed the downward trend and jumped 15% from day's lows to scale new 52-week highs. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: Honeywell Automation share price that declined more than 5% in the morning trades on Thursday to lows of ₹46,253.20 on the NSE post Q4 results, however jumped 15.6% to 52 week highs of ₹53,484.55. The Q4 results were announced by Honeywell Automation post market hours on Wednesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started