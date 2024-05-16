Stock Market Today: Honeywell Automation share price that declined more than 5% in the morning trades on Thursday to lows of ₹46,253.20 on the NSE post Q4 results, however jumped 15.6% to 52 week highs of ₹53,484.55. The Q4 results were announced by Honeywell Automation post market hours on Wednesday.

Honeywell Automation reported net profit at ₹148.2 crore for the March'2024 quarter grew 32.3% over ₹112 Crore in the year ago quarter. Honeywell Automation revenues at ₹950.7 Crore grew 12% over ₹849.7 crore in the year ago quarter though declined 11.2% sequentially.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking however said that the reported revenues were below their estimates of around ₹1100 Crore.

The operating performance as per Antique analysts also was lower than their estimates adjusted for one-time employee cost reversal of ₹27.9 crore. Adjusted Ebitda that stood at around ₹140 crore, up 2.3% year-on-year was below Antique estimate of around ₹180 crore and adjusted Ebitda margin declined 140 basis points to 14.9% against their estimates of 16.4%.

The analysts at Antique also added that the last four years of Honeywell’s operating performance has been under severe pressure with sales seeing CAGR (compound annual growth) of 5% and Ebitda CAGR of negative 3% over FY20–24. the same has been impacted by supply-side challenges as chip shortage hurting execution and adverse revenue mix with exports at 44% in FY20 to 41% in FY23.

Antique Stock Broking has revised earnings marginally upwards for FY25 and FY26 by 3% and 12% respectively to factor in improved business performance given strong domestic capex environment expected to play out. They maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised Target price of ₹52,328 valuing at 60 times FY26 earnings per share estimates.

Management changes

The company announced that resignation of Ashish Gaikwad, Managing Director of the company has been accepted and Atul Vinayak Pai has been appointed as the Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013.

Ashish Gaikwad however now has new and broader responsibility at Honeywell, as the India Leader for Industrial Automation (IA) business, one of Honeywell International Inc's strategic business group

