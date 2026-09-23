Hong Kong Exchange to Discuss Extended Stock Trading Hours

Hong Kong’s stock exchange will consult with stakeholders on a potential extension of stock trading hours that would align the bourse with major global markets.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. will discuss the possibility with stakeholders, Securities and Futures Commission Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The move confirms an earlier Bloomberg report that the bourse has relayed plans for a possible extension to major brokers and trading firms. In one of the options, HKEX proposed to start equities trading 30 minutes earlier at 9 a.m. and scrap the one-hour lunch break that starts at noon. The move follows HKEX’s earlier efforts to lengthen trading in its derivatives market, where after-hours trading now runs until 3 a.m.

“HKEX will issue a paper to discuss extending trading hours and its impact to stakeholders,” Leung said. “We will start with derivatives market hour extension first, and consult the cash market extension alongside.” She didn’t elaborate on potential plans or the timeline.

Hong Kong is home to one of the few major exchanges that still keep a lunch hour, alongside China and Tokyo. Trading schedules have long been a contentious issue for the financial hub’s more than 500 brokerages, with moves to extend trading hours sparking protests in 2012.

Advertisement

Since 2024, HKEX has kept markets open during extreme weather, replacing its long-standing practice of closures during typhoons and strengthening its readiness for extended-hour trading.

HKEX is also mulling an after-hour session to catch early US activity, potentially between 8 p.m. to midnight, people familiar with the matter have said. It will keep the market-close at 4 p.m. to allow for clearing and settlement.

About 23% of Hong Kong’s equity market turnover as of 2025 was generated through the southbound Stock Connect, which allows mainland investors to trade Hong Kong stocks.

With assistance from Twinnie Siu and Felix Tam.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.