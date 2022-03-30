Hospitality sector is a key winner amid reviving economic activity

The aviation industry is benefiting from improved domestic traffic and has gained further with the resumption of all flights on international routes. The easing of restrictions on flights to and from India has also brought cheer to the hospitality industry, which has been catching the attention of investors with improving occupancy levels. Improved investor confidence is reflected in 20-38% gains by the stocks such as those of Lemon Tree, Indian Hotels, and EIH Ltd during March itself. Experts are of the view that there are more gains in store for these stocks.