Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers
Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Mar 2024, 05:51 PM IST
SummaryIndividual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have drawn billions of dollars from investors since they launched in January, but their target market—financial advisers who oversee trillions in client assets—has remained largely out of reach.
