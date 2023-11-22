Markets
Hotels: Is there more room for optimism?
Summary
- The hotel sector's growth momentum is expected to stay robust in the coming quarters, but analysts have reason to be tempered in their optimism.
Had India lifted the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, it would have been a cherry on the cake for investors in hotel stocks. After all, the sector was seen as among the potential beneficiaries of this event. Even so, investors have a lot to cherish.
