Hotels: Is there more room for optimism?

Had India lifted the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, it would have been a cherry on the cake for investors in hotel stocks. After all, the sector was seen as among the potential beneficiaries of this event. Even so, investors have a lot to cherish.

The hotels sector continued its solid momentum in the September quarter (Q2FY24) and ticked many right boxes. The key operating metrics of average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) registered double-digit growth. Based on HVS Anarock data, Motilal Oswal Financial Services derived that the hotel industry’s RevPAR in Q2 grew by 13%. This was led by a 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in ARR to Rs6,767. The occupancy rate, however, was lower by 120 basis points at about 61% due to a high base, said the broking firm. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Here, the premiumization trend played out as companies such as The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL), Chalet Hotels Ltd and EIH Ltd saw 11-21% y-o-y growth in ARR. On the other hand, this measure for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd stood at 7% in Q2, given that its portfolio comprises relatively less premium hotels.

The favourable demand-supply dynamics is expected to sustain in Q3. At least that is what management commentary suggests. IHCL has said that a large part of October was robust, and the momentum was likely to last. However, one-time triggers have not played out as expected. Revenue from the G20 summit till September formed only 1% of IHCL’s FY23 enterprise revenue. Moreover, IHCL expects incremental revenue from the cricket world cup to be a mere 0.5% of FY23 enterprise revenue.

Nonetheless, foreign travel, which is still below pre-pandemic level, is expected to pick pace from Q3. Plus, the wedding season, domestic travel, and improving corporate travel should keep the sector’s occupancies in good stead. Consequently, the sector’s margin trajectory would benefit from increasing RevPARs in the quarters ahead.

The moot question is whether the strength in operating metrics would continue in FY25. It helps that a relatively slower addition of rooms would support pricing power. Over the next five years, hotel supply is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5-6%, and demand by 8-10%, according to IHCL. It believes that growth in demand is on the back of a structural shift in consumer behaviour.

Further, the premiumization trend is expected to continue. EIH noted that a majority of the supply is likely to come in the non-luxury segment, and that would support pricing in the luxury segment. “Given the high base, we expect the hotel industry’s RevPAR to see only a mid to high single-digit growth in FY25," said Jinesh Joshi, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

To be sure, shares of IHCL, Lemon Tree and EIH have risen by 31-35% in 2023 so far, while that of Chalet is up nearly 68%. After this steep rally, valuations for hotel stocks such as IHCL are no longer cheap. For the overall hotel sector, Nuvama Research expects the growth momentum to stay robust, but not strong enough for meaningful earnings upgrades. Some analysts are worried that unlike anticipated earlier, the ICC World Cup, which concluded on 19 November, may not have been a big RevPAR contributor for hotels in cities where cricket matches were played. This could have a bearing on the sector's FY24 earnings estimates.

Apart from sector trends, company-specific factors would also decide the future course of stocks. For instance, Lemon Tree and Chalet profitability prospects would be aided by new assets or hotels that have started operations recently.