How 2021’s most popular stocks have fared in 2022 so far…

The profits hereon won't be easy money. You will need to carefully select your stocks, assess the risks, insist on a margin of safety, and make timely exits. The reason I say this is because, the trend of too much money chasing too few good stocks is reversing. The rising interest rate cycle could now reverse the direction of fund flows globally. Also, the post pandemic recovery is well factored into earnings projections and market valuations. So from now on, I believe the earnings recovery could be disproportionately high only in rare economic circumstances.