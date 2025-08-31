How an appeals court’s ruling on Trump tariffs could upend the bond market
The future of President Donald Trump’s trade policy is uncertain. Tariffs may help reduce the deficit but still add to inflation pressures.
The future of President Donald Trump’s trade policy is in question after an appeals court late Friday upheld a previous court’s ruling which found that a significant portion of the president’s tariffs are illegal. The uncertainty could lead to more volatility in the bond market—and potentially push longer-term Treasury yields higher.