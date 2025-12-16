Over the past five years, only three of the nine businesses have outperformed the bellwether BSE Sensex: SBI, SBI Life Insurance, and ICICI Bank. Over 10 years and 15 years, all three banks topped the Sensex. But over 20 years and 25 years, HDFC Bank beat the Sensex, while ICICI Bank and SBI trailed it. All three banks are among the 12 stocks that have been part of the Sensex for 20 years or more. During this period, the Sensex has delivered a compounded annual return of 16.7%. But only two of the 12 stocks, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki, have bettered that.