How Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports hurts us

Indonesia has clamped down on exports starting 28 April primarily because of soaring inflation in the country. This is not the first time the South East Asian country decided to arrest local prices by banning exports—it had announced limited curbs in January too. However, brokerages suggest that the ban will probably be a temporary measure of two to three weeks, as Indonesia cannot afford to lose out on exports for long. Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has stated that he would ensure that the availability of cooking oil in the domestic market becomes “abundant and affordable".