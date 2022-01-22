How Robinhood investors robbed themselves

Robinhood wouldn’t share data on actual performance of its customers, but Mr. Weidner’s calculations show that crowd-following behavior helped them and then hurt them. The latter outcome was baked into their behavior as influenced by the investing app, according to an academic paper by Brad Barber, Terrance Odean, Xing Huang and Chris Schwarz. They note that inexperienced investors are more likely to be influenced by what they see others doing and that Robinhood’s “Top Movers" are traded disproportionately. And, because trading is so frictionless on the app, they tend not to rely on critical thinking as much as more seasoned investors. They also trade frequently—about 40 times as much per dollar in their accounts compared with a customer of Charles Schwab, based on data from early 2020.