That doesn’t seem too hard. Tesla, however, is expected to generate about $13 billion in Ebitda in 2025. That has to expand more than 30 times in 10 years to hit the goal. The operational milestones that are paired with the financial milestones tell investors how Tesla’s board expects Musk to get there. Tesla must sell 20 million EVs cumulatively, have 10 million subscriptions for Tesla’s driver assistance product called Full Self Driving, deploy one million robo-taxis, and sell one million robots.