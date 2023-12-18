How the Fintech Rally Could Fizzle in 2024

Credit investors seeking out investments with higher yields have also been a help to fintech lenders. Nonbank firms have to pay higher market funding costs to fund their loans—but they can also charge more for lending. Buy now-pay later provider Affirm, for example, has been able to charge enough to borrowers and merchants to help blunt the impact of higher transaction costs, which includes funding. It has stayed within its long-term target range for revenue less transaction costs as a percentage of gross merchandise volume.

