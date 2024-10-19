Markets
How to approach asset allocation in bullish times
Rahul Goel 8 min read 19 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Living in a rented house and using your surplus funds to punt in the markets is a bull-market phenomenon.
MUMBAI : Stocks, bonds, property, gold…everything is booming. Some more than others. And if you are someone who thinks asset allocation, well then, dear reader, these are tough times. Now, don’t get me wrong. Asset allocation is not a function of how markets are performing. It is much larger than that. It's your needs, time horizon, investment plan, how you react to risk et al. And more!
