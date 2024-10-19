How to approach asset allocation in bullish times

Indian punters in gold have done really well for two reasons. First, geopolitical tensions, high inflation and war have increased the appeal for gold. We know that. But second, and relevant for you, dear fellow Indian, a large part of the return we earned in gold actually came from the depreciation in the value of the rupee vis-à-vis the dollar. So again, it has worked as a “bad times" asset (falling Indian currency). For instance, the rupee has fallen by 50% against the dollar over 15 years. If this had not transpired, the price of gold in India today would be ₹40,000 per 10 grammes and not ₹80,000. It's not all that exciting, except for the bad news, right? So, own gold for sure. But know why you are buying it. And more importantly, why you made all the money that you did!