How to ensure that AI disruption doesn’t leave workers behind

Policymakers should invest in institutions that can equip workers with new, economically valuable skills and to connect them to the new opportunities that AI will create. They would be wise to start with the community college system, which serves millions of students every year. Greater resources from the government will mean these institutions can serve more students and develop new curricula for AI-related training programs. American business leaders also have a stake in managing the labor transition: Maximizing long-term shareholder value requires them to be stewards of their workforce and the communities in which they operate.