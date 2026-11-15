How to ensure that AI disruption doesn’t leave workers behind

Jay Clayton, a former U.S. attorney, is now—in the president’s words—America’s “AI czar.” More formally, he is head of the White House’s new Super Intelligence Force. In that role, Clayton is responsible for developing “plans for responding to SI-enabled threats” to America.
That remit is a fine starting place for Washington, which, until very recently, been concerningly disengaged with regulating or overseeing the artificial-intelligence industry at all. Attending to concerns around AI threats to privacy, national security, and perhaps even civilization are of critical importance.