How to find value in an ever-rising market

I feel there are few lessons fundamental investors must learn from traders and technical investors. The most important being the discipline technical investors have when executing trades. A good trader will have simple and clear rules for exiting a particular investment. I believe your rules to enter or exit an investment must be so easy and simple that even a 10-year-old child can follow them. As far as technical trading is concerned such objective and specific rules exist. However, fundamental investors often lack such clarity when it comes to rules. One of the biggest mistakes a fundamental investor can make while selling is having vague rules. By bringing simplicity and specified limits to selling rules, fundamental investors can benefit greatly. There should be simple rules based on a time horizon, profit range or return percentage that can help investors make a decision on when to sell a particular investment.