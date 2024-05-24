Markets
How to invest in corporate bonds in India?
Equitymaster 5 min read 24 May 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Summary
- How bonds can fit into your portfolio.
2022 was the year of reckoning for the entire bond market. In their efforts to tame soaring inflation, the Federal Reserve and central banks across the globe implemented the most rapid series of interest rate hikes, ever!
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less