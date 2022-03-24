How to sensibly use the SWP option for your retirement planning

Let us assume that you have accumulated a mutual fund corpus of ₹5 lakh as of January. The NAV of the scheme is ₹100. So you will get 5,000 units. Now, if you withdraw ₹10,000 every month, your holding will decline to 4,903 units (i.e. ₹10,000 / ₹100 NAV = 97 units are reduced from his initial holdings) in the first month of SWP i.e. February.

